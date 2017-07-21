More than 1.4K without power in East Grand Rapids area

Related Coverage Michigan Power Outages

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Consumers Energy crews are working to restore power to more than 1,400 homes and businesses in the East Grand Rapids area.

The outage was reported around 12:05 p.m. Friday and included portions of Lake Drive SE, East Beltline Avenue SE and Burton Street SE, according to the company’s outage map.

Brian Wheeler with Consumers Energy said it appeared a tree or branch fell onto an area power line, causing the outage.

Consumers Energy expects power to be restored by 4:30 p.m. Friday.

