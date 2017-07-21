Police arrest suspect in Holland gas station robbery

Related Coverage Holland police searching for armed robbery suspect

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities identified and arrested a suspect in the armed robbery of a Holland gas station on Thursday.

The Holland Department of Public Safety said in a release that detectives located the suspect and discovered him to be in possession of a stolen Ottawa County vehicle.

The robbery took place at 9:02 a.m. on Sunday at the Shell gas station in the 300 block of River Avenue, where police said a handgun was seen and the suspect took an unknown amount of cash.

Police said a search was conducted of a residence to search for additional evidence of the robbery on Friday. During the search, two subjects were arrested on warrants unrelated to the robbery.

The suspect’s identity will not be released until he is arraigned.

