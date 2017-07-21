Serial robber suspected in Newaygo County crime

HESPERIA, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators believe the same person in a distinctive outfit may be behind a third armed robbery in as many counties within two weeks.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that overnight Thursday, a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt with a black and white design robbed the Wesco in Hesperia, located at 196 S. Division Street.

A robber appeared to be wearing an identical outfit when he held up the Wesco in Oceana County’s New Era on Wednesday and the J & H Family Store near Twin Lake in Muskegon County in the early hours of July 10. In both of those cases, the thief was carrying a black bag and black handgun, demanded cash, and got away.

The robber is described as a white male standing between 5 feet and 5-foot-4.

Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast told 24 Hour News 8 on Thursday that his department is working with the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 911 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.

