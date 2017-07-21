Settlement reached in lawsuit v. Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A settlement has been reached between two former Battle Creek Police Department leaders and the city.

Friday, Maria Alonso and Jim Saylor received a $161,000 settlement for a lawsuit that alleged the City of Battle Creek breached a just-clause employment contract, according to a release from the city.

The release said city officials maintain no liability in the breach of contract claim, but believe the settlement is in the best interest for all involved.

Alonso, who was the inspector in BPCD’s Office of Professional Standards, and Saylor, the department’s deputy chief, were placed on administrative leave in March 2014 and then fired in late April after allegations arose that they had engaged in an inappropriate romantic relationship that created a negative work environment.

The lawsuit Alonso and Saylor filed not long before they were fired alleged that they were the targets of a vendetta from the mayor and that the action against them ruined their careers.

Five of the six claims in the lawsuit were dismissed in 2015.

