WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A portion of Clyde Park Avenue in Wyoming is shut down as a crews work to fix a water main break.

It happened Friday afternoon on Clyde Park Avenue north of 28th Street.

Viewer photos sent to ReportIt showed a completely flooded street, with a police cruiser blocking the roadway.

The waters flooded the lot outside Flowerland.

This is a developing story. Check back on woodtv.com for updates.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit