Aeromed called to boat crash in Grand Haven Twp.

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Ottawa County say Aeromed has been called to a boat crash in Grand Haven Township Saturday.

It happened at 10:37 a.m. near Brucker Beach.

Dispatchers say two people were injured, but they do not know the extent of those injuries.

The United States Coast Guard has responded to the crash.

This is a developing story. 24 Hour News 8 is working to learn more information. Check back for further updates, and watch 24 Hour News 8 at 6 for the latest information.

**This story has been corrected to show that the crash happened in Grand Haven Township, not the city of Grand Haven.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

