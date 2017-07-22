Double homicide suspect transferred to Michigan jail





ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — A man identified as a suspect in two homicides in West Michigan is being brought to St. Joseph County Jail, according to court records.

Zachary Patten, 32, turned himself in to authorities in South Bend, Indiana on Friday after a 12-hour manhunt following the separate murders of two people on Thursday.

Police say Patten first shot a 31-year-old woman in Kalamazoo before shooting a man in St. Joseph County on Thursday before traveling to South Bend.

Authorities said the woman and Patten knew each other, but Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Jeff Hadley said she was a bystander and not believed to be the intended target. The victim’s husband told 24 Hour News 8 that he believes the intended target was his wife’s brother.

The woman’s identity has not been released by authorities.

The St. Joseph victim has been identified by friends to 24 Hour News 8 as Shane Richardson, who was expecting his first child with his wife this fall.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

