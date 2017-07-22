Gibson starts strong, Twins hold on to beat Tigers, 6-5

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Gibson took a shutout into the eighth inning in his longest start of the season, Zack Granite had three of the Twins’ 14 hits, and the Minnesota Twins held off a late rally to beat the Detroit Tigers 6-5 on Saturday night.

Gibson (6-8), who entered the game with a 6.29 ERA, was a likely candidate to be replaced in the Twins’ rotation, but looked like an ace on Saturday.

He tired after pitching into the eighth for the first time this season and the Tigers rallied for five runs. Alex Presley’s ground-rule double broke up the shutout and knocked out Gibson. Justin Upton followed with a three-run homer off reliever Taylor Rogers to pull the Tigers to 6-4.

The Tigers scored again on a throwing error by Miguel Sano before closer Brandon Kintzler retired Andrew Romine on a grounder to get out of the inning.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

