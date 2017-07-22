GRFC wins national championship in overtime

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — In its first season in existence, the Grand Rapids Football Club women’s team has a national championship to its name.

The Ladies in Blue defeated Santa Clarita in overtime with a final score of 3-2 on Saturday night at Grandville High School. More than 1,000 people attended the match that brought GRFC its first national championship in its first season.

At the end of regulation, the score was tied 1-1. Once the overtime period began, the Ladies in Blue proved to be too much for the competition, scoring two goals during the extra time.

