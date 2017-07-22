Man, 21, killed in shooting near WMU campus; suspect at large





KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police are investigating after a man was shot and killed near Western Michigan University’s campus.

It happened at 2:15 a.m. in the 800 block of Oakland Drive. When police arrived, they found the 21-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police do not believe he was a student at the university.

Witnesses told police the suspect shot the victim during a fight and then ran off. Police say no one has been arrested.

Police say the suspect is a man, but witnesses weren’t able to give a good description.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

This is a developing story. 24 Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene and is working to learn more information. Check back for further updates, and tune into 24 Hour News 8 Daybreak for the latest information.

