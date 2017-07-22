Man taken to hospital after equipment hits power line

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been taken to a hospital after hitting a power line in a piece of equipment he was operating.

The incident occurred at Nykamp Trucking & Excavating near 56th Street in Hudsonville on Saturday afternoon.

The Zeeland Township Fire Department said a man was operating a piece of equipment, raised the boom and hit a power line, electrocuting the vehicle.

Authorities said the man experienced injuries and was taken from the scene in an ambulance and his condition is unknown.

More details will be provided as they become available.

