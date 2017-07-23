Binder Park Zoo gets new lion exhibit

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — Do you hear that roar? Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek is officially welcoming lions in a new exhibit.

The zoo’s new lion exhibit officially opens to the public on Tuesday. The exhibit already includes two female African lions called Shelby and Salem. They came from the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro. A male lion, Enzi, will join them next week from the Racine Zoo in Wisconsin.

Brett Linsley is the manager of Wildlife, Conservation and Education. Linsley says the female lions have only been at the zoo a few days and are still getting used to the environment.

The new exhibit is thanks to several donors, including a 13-year-old Kalamazoo girl who raised $15,000.

