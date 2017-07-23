Christopher Lockhart back in jail for bond violation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Christopher Lockhart, the sole person of interest in his wife’s disappearance from Portage, is back in police custody.

Court documents out of Kalamazoo County show a bench warrant requested Friday, July 21 accuses Lockhart of violating his bond conditions. It is not yet clear which condition Lockhart is accused of violating.

Those conditions stem from accusation that Lockhart cut his neighbor’s cable and air conditioning line earlier this month. He’s charged with malicious destruction of property and interfering with electronic communications.

This is the second time in one week Lockhart is accused of violating bond.

On Monday, July 17 police pulled Lockhart over for drunk driving. Lockhart pleaded not guilty Tuesday. At that hearing, the judge added more restrictions to Lockhart’s $20,000 cash or surety bond. Lockhart was released to the office of community corrections and ordered to wear a tether to monitor his alcohol consumption.

It has now been more than two months since Lockhart’s wife, Theresa, was last seen. Portage police tell 24 Hour News 8 they unfortunately do not have any updates in the search for her.

24 Hour News 8 is working to learn more about Lockhart’s most recent arrest. Check back for more information.

24 Hour News 8's Lynsey Mukomel contributed to this report.

