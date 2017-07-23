Homeowners want to save trees near power lines

GRATTAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — New homeowners are fighting to keep 11 spruce trees on their property near Belding.

Consumers Energy said the trees will be cut down soon because they’re too close to a power line.

After looking at hundreds of homes, Brian Shipaila and Kelli Quist knew they wanted the house in the 14000 block of Strotheide Road NE, west of Montcalm Avenue NE in Grattan Township. The spruce trees were one of the huge selling points when they bought the home in March 2016.

“You’re sight unseen. You’re there but you’re not. They can’t see you,” Shipaila said.

“The blockage this creates is astronomical, I mean, it keeps the dust down and keeps the noise down,” he continued. “Like you’re driving through a tunnel and then it opens up.”

He said the first time he was told the spruces were too close to the power lines was last week when Consumers Energy tagged them and put a notice on his door, saying the trees would be chopped down in the fall.

“Each year, we look to see where we have the most number of outages that are caused by contact with trees. If we can move along a circuit, remove trees or remove branches away from power lines, that helps reduce the risk of outages down the road,” Consumers Energy spokesman Brian Wheeler told 24 Hour News 8 over the phone on Sunday. “For us, the most important concern is reliability. We want to make sure that we can reduce the risk of outages by clearing trees, limbs, branches away from power lines.”

Wheeler said the Consumers welcomes a dialogue with the homeowners and is willing to consider potential alternatives — but it doesn’t have any intention of changing its plan to remove the trees.

Shipaila said he plans on speaking with a supervisor at the utility company Monday. He’s hoping to get the company to push back its plans so he can save the trees. But moving them is going to be pricey: Shipaila says it could cost up to $200 to remove and replant each one.

Shipaila said that when he and Quist bought the home, the realtor never said anything about the trees being a problem.

“Maybe they didn’t have the knowledge because I sure didn’t. I wouldn’t say they did it on purpose but maybe they didn’t know,” Shipaila said.

He said that if he’d known about the problem, it could have been a deal breaker.

Curt Benson, a distinguished professor emeritus at Western Michigan University Cooley Law School, told 24 Hour News 8 the law is concerned with property values. He said if the current homeowners are able to prove the financial value of the trees, they might have an argument against the seller — that is, if the seller knew and didn’t tell them about the problem.

“If the seller of the property knew that Consumers power was planning on cutting the trees down, probably had an obligation to inform the buyer,” Benson said.

