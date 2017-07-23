Iglesias, Boyd lead Tigers over Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jose Iglesias had three hits, including a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh that led the Detroit Tigers over Minnesota 9-6 Sunday in a game that took 4 hours, 19 minutes — the longest nine-inning game in Twins history.

Ian Kinsler, James McCann and Alex Presley also had three hits apiece for the Tigers, who took two of three from the Twins. Minnesota fell into third place in the AL Central, 2½ games behind Cleveland and one game back of Kansas City.

Matthew Boyd (4-5) won his second straight start since he was recalled from the minors, striking out a career-high eight in six-plus innings. He allowed three runs, four hits and three walks.

Iglesias’ two-run drive off Trevor Hildenberger (1-1) into the second deck put Detroit ahead 4-2 in the seventh. Minnesota loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom half but managed just one run.

Iglesias and Kinsler boosted the lead to 6-3 with RBI singles in the eighth off Tyler Duffey, Joe Mauer cut the gap with a two-run single in the bottom half against Bruce Rondon, and Justin Wilson struck out Jason Castro to end the inning.

Victor Martinez and Alex Presley singled in runs in the ninth, when Kinsler’s bases-loaded walk forced in another run. Wilson finished for his 12th save in 14 chances.

Eduardo Escobar tied the score in the third with a two-run homer into the third deck in left, a drive that would have gone 438 feet unimpeded, according to MLB’s Statcast.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: Miguel Cabrera went 0 for 5 with three strikeouts, his first appearance since leaving Friday after he took a ground ball off his right collarbone.

Twins: CF Byron Buxton (strained groin) is to be activated before Tuesday’s game at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

UP NEXT

Tigers: RHP Justin Verlander (5-7, 4.54 ERA) is to start Monday’s homestand opener against Kansas City. Verlander allowed two runs over seven innings in a no-decision at Kansas City on Wednesday.

Twins: RHP Bartolo Colon (2-9, 8.19 ERA) makes his second start for Minnesota in Tuesday’s series opener at Dodger Stadium. He gave up four runs over four innings in his Twins’ debut last week, a 9-2 loss to the New York Yankees.

