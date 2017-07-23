KDPS: Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run crash; 2 sought

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police are looking for two men accused of critically injuring a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash.

It happened at 1:26 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of E Michigan Avenue.

Police say the victim was found lying in the street and was unresponsive. The 30-year-old Kalamazoo man was taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses told police that the suspects were driving a gray-colored vehicle with front-end damage. They left the scene eastbound on E Michigan Avenue.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

