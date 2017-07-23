Limo bus destroyed in fire in Van Buren Co.

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A limousine bus was destroyed in a fire in Geneva Township Sunday morning.
It happened on 12th Avenue, also known as County Road 384, near 65th Street.
South Haven Area Emergency Services said the bus did not have any passengers and the driver made it off the bus safely and was not injured in the fire.
Photos posted by South Haven Emergency Services show heavy flames engulfing the bus. SHAES said the fire started after the bus stalled.
Geneva Township limo bus fire
Geneva Township limo bus fire x
Latest Galleries
-
Wyoming water main break
-
O.J. Simpson parole hearing
-
Convis Township oil spill
-
Train hits man in Hartford
-
Casco Township deadly shooting – May 24, 2017
-
1928 popcorn truck restored
-
Hindenburg disaster – May 6, 1937
-
Shopko crash
-
May Day marches by immigration supporters
-
Casco Township barn fire – April 30, 2017