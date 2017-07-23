Limo bus destroyed in fire in Van Buren Co.

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A limousine bus was destroyed in a fire in Geneva Township Sunday morning.

It happened on 12th Avenue, also known as County Road 384, near 65th Street.

South Haven Area Emergency Services said the bus did not have any passengers and the driver made it off the bus safely and was not injured in the fire.

Photos posted by South Haven Emergency Services show heavy flames engulfing the bus. SHAES said the fire started after the bus stalled.

Geneva Township limo bus fire

