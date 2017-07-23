Report: Man, woman from Middleville killed in northern MI crash

WEXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say two people from West Michigan were killed in a northern Michigan crash, according to WPBN.

WPBN reports the crash happened around 5:35 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of North 9 Road and County Line Road in Wexford Township. Wexford Township is located northwest of Cadillac.

Wexford County sheriff’s deputies say 59-year-old Janice Verkerke was traveling northbound on 9 Road when she did not stop for a stop sign. It was then struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on County Line Road, WPBN reports.

WPBN reports Janice Verkerke and her passenger, 64-year-old Richard Verkerke, died at the scene. Both were from Middleville.

The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were taken to an area hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening, according to WPBN.

The crash remains under investigation.

