11 ex-employees face charges following GR vets home investigation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Eleven former employees at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans are facing charges following a scathing audit uncovered problems at the state-run nursing home.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette announced Monday that the charges were filed in the 61st District Court in Grand Rapids.

The AG’s investigation started in February 2016 after a scathing audit revealed numerous problems at the home related to care and timely refilling of prescriptions, among other issues including regular required room checks.

A news release sent out by the Schuette’s office says that evidence shows staff did not perform the checks, but charted that they did.

After the 13-month long investigation, the following 11 former caregivers have been charged with intentional inclusion in patient medical records or charts of misleading or inaccurate information:

Tyisha Toliver, 40, of Grand Rapids, is facing four counts;

Doris Penny, 59, of Grand Rapids, is facing three counts;

Eric Anderson, 59, of Holland, is facing one count;

Jasmine Ferrer, 27, of Wyoming, is facing one count;

Cary Gerencer, 52, of Sand Land, is facing one count;

Sheryl Hillyer, 62, of Lansing, is facing one count;

Lolitta Jackson, 39, of Grand Rapids, is facing one count;

Emina Kariman, 53, of Grand Rapids is facing two counts;

Michelle Longmire, 49, of Muskegon, is facing one count;

Roconda Singleton, 39, of Grand Rapids, is facing one count;

Sequoyah Thomas, 23, of Grand Rapids is facing one count.

Schutte said that these charges do not represent the end of scrutiny of the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans.

The attorney general is heading to 24 Hour News 8 for an interview and we are working to talk with the former employees named in the suit.

