Bush’s Baked Beans recalled for potential can defect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WOOD) — Bush Brothers & Company is voluntarily recalling a staple at many summertime barbecues.

The Knoxville-based company is recalling three canned varieties of its popular Bush’s Baked Beans because of “potentially defective side seams.”

Bush Brothers & Company said its working with suppliers to pull affected cans from store shelves and warehouses.

The recall includes Bush’s Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans, all sold in 28-ounce cans with a best by date of June 2019.

“It’s important to note that, to date, no illnesses or other adverse consequences have been reported in connection with this voluntary recall; however, we urge you to dispose of these affected products immediately even if the beans do not look or smell spoiled,” the company stated in the recall notice posted on its website.

Customers with questions can contact the company by calling 1.800.590.3797 during regular business hours.

