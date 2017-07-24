City on fire: 50 years after Grand Rapids’ race riot

Ken Kolker, Target 8 investigator


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Fifty years after a riot burned parts of Grand Rapids, the scars remain.

The 1967 race riot was part of a nationwide movement brought on by poverty, poor treatment and mistrust.

It changed the city forever.

Buildings were destroyed; hundreds were arrested; police ducked rocks, bricks and bullets. Many long-time residents fled for the suburbs.

Police and protesters scuffle during the Grand Rapids 1967 riot. (Courtesy: Grand Rapids Public Museum/Grand Rapids Press Archives)

