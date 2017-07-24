City on fire: 50 years after Grand Rapids’ race riot





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Fifty years after a riot burned parts of Grand Rapids, the scars remain.

The 1967 race riot was part of a nationwide movement brought on by poverty, poor treatment and mistrust.

It changed the city forever.

Buildings were destroyed; hundreds were arrested; police ducked rocks, bricks and bullets. Many long-time residents fled for the suburbs.

Tonight on 24 Hour News 8 at 6 and 7, Target 8 investigator Ken Kolker and photojournalist Larry Gron examine the riot through the eyes of rioters, the police who responded and the innocents caught up in it.

