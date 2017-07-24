Deputies salvage images of masked thieves who cut cameras

WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office is hoping surveillance images showing a unique sweatshirt will lead them to a pair of thieves who broke into a bar near Paw Paw.

The crime happened around 2 a.m. Monday at McCartys North 40 Bar on M-40 between 34 ½ Street and 46th Avenue in Waverly Township, north of Paw Paw.

Deputies called to the scene were told the suspects broke into the bar and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

Investigators noticed the suspects had cut some wires to security cameras, but they were able to salvage some of the footage, which showed the thieves wearing bandannas over their faces and matching hooded sweatshirts with a unique striped design.

Investigators say the suspects quickly disabled the security alarm and caused “a large amount” of damage.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.3101, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867, Silent Observer at 269.343.2100 or their local police department.

