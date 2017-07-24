Double homicide suspect charged in St. Joseph Co.





CENTREVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — The suspect in two homicides in two West Michigan counties last has been charged.

Zachary Patten, 32, was arraigned Monday in a St. Jospeh County courtroom on open murder, felony murder, home invasion and felony weapon charges. The charges are in connection to the shooting death of Shane Richardson.

Police say Patten killed two people Thursday night in Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties before leading authorities on a 12-hour manhunt that stretched two states.

Authorities said Patten first shot a 31-year-old woman at a mobile home park in Kalamazoo. The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was a bystander and not the intended target, according to Kalamazoo police.

Patten allegedly then traveled to St. Joseph County and forced his way into his ex-wife’s house in Florence Township. He got into a struggle with Richardson, the husband of Patten’s ex-wife, and fatally shot him, according to authorities.

Police said Patten fled to Indiana and turned himself in to police at a grocery store in South Bend. He was later extricated to Michigan.

It’s unknown when or what charges Patten will face in connection to the homicide in Kalamazoo County.

