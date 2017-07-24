Grand Ledge football player collapses during workout, dies

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS/WOOD) — A Grand Ledge High School football player has died after collapsing during a weight room workout Monday morning.

The school district tells our Lansing sister station WLNS that freshman Everson Guild was participating in weight training when he collapsed and lost consciousness.

Coaches rushed to his side, began CPR and used a defibrillator until emergency crews arrived. Guild was rushed to Sparrow Hospital, but died there.

“Words cannot begin to express our sorrow over the loss of this young man,” said superintendent Dr. Brian Metcalf. “Our hearts go out to his family, his friends and his teammates and we will do everything within our power to ease their grief.”

High school football practice officially begins Aug. 7 but it is not unusual for players to gather informally to work out.

The school will offer counseling for students and staff Monday night and Tuesday.

The original version of this story was first posted on wlns.com.

