Hoekstra picked for ambassador to Netherlands

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Former U.S. Rep. Pete Hoekstra has been tapped to be the United States’ next ambassador to the Netherlands.

The White House announced President Donald Trump’s intention to nominate Hoekstra to the position in a Monday release.

Hoekstra served in Congress between 1993 and 2011, chairing the House Committee on Intelligence from 2004 to 2007.

U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, released this statement championing the president’s intention to nominate Hoekstra:

“The administration made a wise decision by picking Pete, with his long-established Dutch roots and heritage. He is exceptionally qualified and will make a tremendous ambassador. Pete’s always had a passion for public service and a way of connecting with people that will continue the fruitful relationship we’ve long-enjoyed with The Netherlands. “We look forward to seeing him at our annual Tulip Time Festival in Holland, Michigan – a community where he is deeply loved and respected. I look forward to working with Pete in his new capacity and urge the U.S. Senate to confirm him as soon as they are able.”

