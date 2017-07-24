Person of interest in Kzoo homicide in custody

Related Coverage KDPS releases photo of person of interest in homicide

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A person of interest in the shooting death of a man near Western Michigan University’s campus is in custody.

Monday, Kalamazoo police said the person of interest was in custody on unrelated charges.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Oakland Drive. When police arrived, they found the 21-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to the hospital where died from his injuries.

Witnesses told police a man shot the victim during a fight and then ran off.

Police have not released the names of the person of interest or victim, who is not believed to be a student at WMU.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

