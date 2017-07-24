Photos: 1967 Grand Rapids race riot

Police and protesters scuffle during the Grand Rapids 1967 riot. (Courtesy: Grand Rapids Public Museum/Grand Rapids Press Archives)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For three days in July 1967, parts of Grand Rapids were plagued by fires and violence as a race riot erupted.

These photos, courtesy The Grand Rapids Press Archives via the Grand Rapids Public Museum, show the chaos and destruction.

City on Fire: 50 Years Later

