Photos: 1967 Grand Rapids race riot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For three days in July 1967, parts of Grand Rapids were plagued by fires and violence as a race riot erupted.
These photos, courtesy The Grand Rapids Press Archives via the Grand Rapids Public Museum, show the chaos and destruction.
City on Fire: 50 Years Later
City on Fire: 50 Years Later x
Latest Galleries
-
Wyoming water main break
-
O.J. Simpson parole hearing
-
Convis Township oil spill
-
Train hits man in Hartford
-
Casco Township deadly shooting – May 24, 2017
-
1928 popcorn truck restored
-
Hindenburg disaster – May 6, 1937
-
Shopko crash
-
May Day marches by immigration supporters
-
Casco Township barn fire – April 30, 2017