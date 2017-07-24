Sentencing Monday for man convicted of road rage murder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ada man convicted of second-degree murder in a deadly road rage beating death will soon find out his fate.

Christian Hillman, 19, faces up to life in prison when he’s sentenced Monday afternoon.

It took a jury of 10 men and two women a half-hour to deliberate before convicting Hillman last month in the death of 64-year-old William McFarlan.

McFarlan died from a head injury about a month after the Sept. 29 beating on Whitneyville Avenue in Caledonia Township, the medical examiner testified.

The defense team said McFarlan had been tailgating Hillman’s dirt bike and tried to run him off the road before the confrontation. Hillman also told police McFarlan put his hands around his neck and he was acting in self-defense.

However, the prosecution team focused its final trial arguments on the lack of injuries Hillman had in comparison to McFarlan. The assistant prosecutor said Hillman beat McFarlan for more than seven minutes and pulled down his pants and underwear.

The assistant prosecutor also said Hillman was proud of his assault on McLachlan, asking someone to take pictures of his bloody hands afterward.

During the recorded police interview, Hillman could also be heard asking an officer to “get my good side” during evidence photos.

