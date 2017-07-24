Police: Baby not fed, left buckled in car seat before death

Related Coverage Prosecutor IDs Wyoming mom charged in death of baby boy

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a mother charged in the death of her baby admitted to not feeding the 6-month-old boy and leaving him buckled in a car seat for at least a day and a half.

Lovily Johnson, 22, was arraigned Monday morning on first-degree murder and first-degree child abuse charges. Both charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

“She knowingly and intentionally deprived him of the necessities of life by not feeding him since Monday evening,” according to the arrest affidavit written by Wyoming Department of Public Safety Det. Robert Meredith.

Police said Noah Johnson “was clearly deceased and had been for some time” when his mom brought him to the emergency room at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Wednesday.

According to the affidavit, Johnson admitted to police that Noah was under her care — and no one else’s — in the four days prior to his arrival at the emergency room.

“(Since Monday evening) Noah remained buckled in a car seat on the upper floor of Johnson’s apartment with no air conditioning,” wrote Meredith in the affidavit for Johnson’s arrest.

