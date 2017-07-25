2 sought in Fruitport Twp. thefts from vehicles

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Fruitport Township are asking for the public’s help to identify two persons of interest in a series of thefts from motor vehicles.

The thefts happened late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, the Fruitport Township Police Department said in a release Tuesday night. Police did not say precisely how many vehicles were targeted or what was stolen.

They released security camera video showing the persons of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 231.865.8477 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.

Police reminded residents to lock the doors to their vehicles and garages and asked residents to report anyone behaving suspiciously to 911.

