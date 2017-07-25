Authorities: 2 hospitalized after VB Co. shooting

BLOOMINGDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two men were taken to the hospital after they were shot early Tuesday.

It happened around 12:23 a.m. in the 40000 block of 20th Avenue in Bloomingdale Township.

Details are limited, but dispatchers say the victims’ injuries are not life-threatening.

Authorities do not have any information about possible suspects.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office is handling the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.3101, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867, Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

