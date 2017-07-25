Battle Creek area man sentenced in teen trail attack

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek area man accused of sexually assaulting a teenager that was walking from school has been sentenced to jail.

Allen French was sentenced to 285 months to 50 years for first degree kidnapping and 25 to 50 years for two counts of criminal sexual conduct, according to Calhoun Circuit Court. He pleaded no contest to both charges in May.

As part of his plea deal, prosecutors agreed French wouldn’t be sentenced consecutively.

The attack happened in May of 2016 near Seuben and Collier avenues in Bedford Township.

The victim told police that a man approached her from behind while walking home from school on a trail. He then forced her to the ground, pointed a gun at her and forced her to have sex with him.

Police said that following the attack, the victim ran home and called 911. According to the criminal complaint, the teenager recognized the suspect as a mushroom hunter who was often in the area.

A road patrol officer identified French and took him in for questioning.

