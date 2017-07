GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The City of Grand Rapids will be spending up to $6,000 a year to come up with better ways to communicate with the public.

A Detroit-based public relations firm will be paid to improve communication with residents, an issue many people say the city fell short on.

Despite the fact the GRPD and city hall both have full-time communications specialists, the city’s board of commissioners voted unanimously to bring in Truscott Rossman in to address the problem.

