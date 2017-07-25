GRPD crime stats: Murder, rape reports up in 2016

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police investigated more murders last year than the year prior, according to revised 2016 statistics released Tuesday.

Most reported crimes

Larceny: 4,286

Non-aggravated assault: 3,871

Vandalism: 1,799

Aggravated assault: 963

Burglary: 877

Narcotics: 767

Fraud: 695

DUI (liquor/drugs): 594

Disorderly conduct: 493

Vehicle theft: 404

The Grand Rapids Police Department said it handled 13 murder cases in 2016, up from 10 murders the year prior.

The number of reported rapes also rose, from 97 cases in 2015 to 142 cases in 2016. That’s more than double the number of reported rapes in 2014, which was 65 cases.

However in years past, the uptick in reported rapes has been attributed to more support and better outreach efforts to victims who may have been too afraid to report such crimes.

Among the 24 types of crimes listed, Grand Rapids police saw an increase in reports for 21 areas, including murder, rape, aggravated assault, larceny, vehicle theft, arson, non-aggravated assault, fraud, counterfeit/forgery, embezzlement, stolen property, vandalism, weapons, prostitution, sex offenses, narcotics, gambling, domestic, DUI, liquor laws and disorderly conduct.

>>PDFs: GRPD 2015 crime stats | GRPD 2016 crime stats

The number of negligent manslaughter cases remained at zero both years.

The number of robberies and burglaries both dropped in 2016. Last year, police handled 341 robbery cases, down from 434 cases in 2015. The number of burglaries also slid from 990 in 2015 to 877 in 2016.

The most common reported crime was larceny, with 4,286 cases in the city last year, according to the report. Non-aggravated assault and vandalism were the second and third most common reported crimes, respectively.

The police department said it took 63,422 calls for service in 2016 and made 10,167 arrests.

“These numbers in here… 25,000 hours of training, over 8,000 cases assigned to general detectives, over 3,000 cases assigned to major crimes team detectives. There’s a lot of good, hard work in this report — 150,000 911 calls answered; 170,000 administrative calls. At our peak 24-hour period, nearly 400 calls were serviced,” GRPD Chief David Rahinsky said during Tuesday morning’s public safety committee meeting.

>>App users: Watch the public safety committee meeting here.

As in years past, the number of reported crimes spiked during the summer months, with violent crimes hitting a high in August and less violent crimes peaking in May and July.

