GRPD introduces policy following race concerns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As part of an effort to improve transparency and relations between police and the community, the Grand Rapids Police Department has introduced its impartial policing policy.

All employees of the police department have been given a copy and are expected to adhere by it, the agency said.

“This is the culmination of two training sessions that we undertook to address these underlying societal issues of bias based policing,” GRPD Police Chief David Rahinsky said in a release. “This codifies what we have been doing but we want to make sure the public is aware of it.”

The policy comes following public concerns from the community on a recent study’s findings that black drivers are twice as likely as others to be pulled over in the city.

The policy’s stated purpose is to uphold the constitutional rights of people regardless of race, religion, gender or any other factor that would lead to biased policing. Its goals are indicated as reaffirming unbiased practices and establishing procedures to assure the public that GRPD is policing in a lawful fashion.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

