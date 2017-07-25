KDPS: Man killed in shooting; no arrests

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police are investigating after a man was killed in an early-morning shooting Tuesday.

It happened around 2 a.m. in the 1300 block of Portage Street, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety news release.

Police say a 31-year-old Kalamazoo man was found shot multiple times in the parking lot behind the Edison House Apartments. The victim was taken to Bronson Hospital where he died a short time later, the release said.

Witnesses told authorities one or two suspects were seen leaving the scene on foot. No arrests have been made at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

