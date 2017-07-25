Major renovations at Soaring Eagle; new Sports Bar, Night Club, and more

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –  Soaring Eagle is known for their legendary performers. Take a night out and experience the magic that happens on stage!

Upcoming shows at Soaring Eagle:

  • I Love the 90’s – August 2nd
  • R Kelly – August 4th
  • Santana – August 8th

Soaring Eagle is also having some major renovations done. The $26.5 million dollar project is expected to commence by fall of 2017 and complete by spring of 2018. The multi-million dollar investment is concentrated on amenities of the casino such as incorporating a brand new Sports Bar & Night Club near the gaming floor, updating the Entertainment Hall, enclosing the non-smoking area, re-designing Kid’s Quest & Cyber Quest areas, enhanced gaming experiences with a new high limit & VIP lounge area, and a relocated poker room and then finalizing the renovation project with a re-branding of the current sub shop.

