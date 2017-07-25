Man killed in Kalamazoo shooting ID’d

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in Kalamazoo on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Kalamazoo resident Gabriel Juarez-Montanez, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety release.

According to police, the incident took place at approximately 2:05 a.m. on the 1300 block of Portage Street in Kalamazoo. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in the parking lot behind Edison House Apartments suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Bronson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, the release said.

Witnesses at the scene reported seeing one or two suspects fleeing on foot, police said.

Details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

