Man walks into police dept., admits to killing woman

NILES, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is facing murder charges after police say he walked into the Niles Law Enforcement Complex and admitted to killing a woman.

A 52-year-old Niles man walked into the lobby Monday and told dispatchers he wanted to turn himself in for a crime he had committed, according to a Niles Police Department news release.

After discovering he didn’t have any outstanding warrants, detectives spoke to the suspect who admitted to killing a woman inside a house Friday night, the release said.

When officers searched the house in the 900 block of 14th Street, they found a body that was in an advanced state of decomposition.

The victim was identified by her fingerprints as 52-year-old Angela Glara Cluver, who lived at the home. Investigators believe she was strangled, but are awaiting autopsy results.

The suspect is being held at the Niles Police Department on an open murder charge. He is expected to be arraigned in Berrien County 5th District Court Tuesday afternoon.

