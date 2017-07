Related Coverage Meijer expanding home delivery to the lakeshore

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Meijer shoppers living in the Kalamazoo are will soon be able to have their groceries delivered to their door.

The store announced Tuesday that it has expanded its home delivery service in West Michigan after expanding to lakeshore cities in May.

Customers in Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Portage and Plainwell can sign up for the program using the Shipt app or online and receive a delivery in as little as an hour.

The program will start on Aug. 3.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit