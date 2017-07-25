Phase one of Calder Plaza redesign to cost $5.9 million

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some light has been shed on the future of changes coming to Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids.

The area will be getting more shade trees, seating areas and other improvements in an effort to make it a more usable gathering spot.

To complete the first phase of the project will cost $5.9 million, with some of those funds coming from the Downtown Development Authority budget.

Plans and financing are hoped to be approved to complete the project by 2019, when Calder Plaza turns 50.

