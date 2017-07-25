Portage police: 7-year-old killed in crash

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A 7-year-old boy died Tuesday after being hit by a car in Portage, police say.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. in the 6500 block of S. 12th Street, south of W. Milham Avenue.

The Portage Department of Public Safety said first responders started rescue efforts and the child was rushed to the hospital, where he died around 7 p.m.

The boy’s name was not released Tuesday evening, but police said he was from Texas Township.

The crash happened near 12th Street Elementary school. Police say the boy was participating in a summer camp run by the school district. Counselors will be available to help students and parents.

No one else was injured in the crash. It’s still under investigation, but police say alcohol was not a factor.

