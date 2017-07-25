Road contractor uncovers history in Grand Haven Twp.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews working to fix a road near Grand Haven may have uncovered centuries-old piece of history.

A construction company was working 168th Avenue in Grand Haven Township last week when it uncovered a “corduroy road,” according to the township’s Facebook page.

Corduroy roads are basically timber laid across a path. They were built in

the 1800s to help horse-drawn wagons and buggies get through muddy or soggy areas.

The township believes its newly uncovered corduroy road was built around 1855 when the area was known for logging.

The township says most corduroy roads were removed during road improvements, but some areas still have the historic pathways, including most of 144th Avenue.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

