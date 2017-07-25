Samaritas Clocktower Concert Series: good company, tasty drinks, and local artists

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s summertime! What do you get when you mix good weather, great company and local Grand Rapids artists? The Clocktower Concert Series!

With great pleasure, Samaritas invites you into their community. The concerts will take place around the clock tower. They ask if you please bring a lawnchair and/or blanket for seating, and follow the ‘Event Parking’ signs to find a parking spot.

This event is free of charge, but there will be beverages available to purchase!

>>> See video above to learn more about the concert series, and hear why working with seniors is so beneficial.

FULL CONCERT LIST: http://www.samaritas.org/concerts

Monday, August 14 at 7 p.m.

Monday, August 21 at 7 p.m.

Monday, August 28 at 7 p.m.

