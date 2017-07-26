1 arrested, 3 injured in Kalamazoo crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested and three others were hospitalized following a crash in Kalamazoo.

The two-crash happened around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of S. Westnedge Avenue north of Whites Road, according to a Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety news release.

Kalamazoo police say a cargo van crashed into a vehicle. Firefighters had to cut open the cargo van to free three people.

Two passengers from the van and one from the other vehicle were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A 24-year-old man was arrested for operating while intoxicated and an unrelated outstanding warrant of operating while intoxicated, the release said. He is being lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail.

Authorities believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

