35th year of Wheelchair Sports Camp

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mary Free Bed welcomed 50 campers to a five day sports camp for those with wheelchair disabilities.

The annual Jr. Wheelchair Sports Camp is going on July 24-28th at Grand Valley State University in Allendale.

This free event gives participants the opportunity to play a variety of sports that are geared toward children and teens with physical disabilities who require the use of a wheelchair. It gives them the chance to connect with others who have similar challenges.

The campers are traveling from Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana and ranging in ages from 7 to 18.

Camp activities include lacrosse, dance, a water fight with the Allendale Fire Department, basketball, cheer, cycling, dodgeball, football, frisbee golf, handball, kayaking, sled hockey, softball, swimming, and tennis. All of which is staffed by several volunteers and instructors who have disabilities as well and many of whom are former campers.

This is the only wheelchair camp in the state of Michigan. Mary Free Bed’s Wheelchair Adaptive Sports Program serves more than 700 people per year through clinics, classes,and competitive teams.

Find out more information about the Mary Free Bed and their Wheelchair Adaptive Sports Program.

