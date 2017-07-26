4 injured after hit-and-run involving MAX bus in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Four people were injured in a hit-and-run crash involving a Macatawa Area Express city bus, according to Ottawa County dispatchers.

It happened around 2 p.m. at East 16th Street and Century Lane in Holland.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Map of current traffic conditions

It’s unclear how many people were aboard the MAX bus, and how serious their injuries were. At least one person was seen leaving the scene on a stretcher.

Authorities are still looking for the vehicle that hit the bus, dispatchers said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates on woodtv.com.

