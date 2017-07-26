7-foot bronze sculpture unveiled at DeVos Place





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 7-foot bronze sculpture honoring Grand Rapids native William Alden Smith was unveiled on Wednesday.

The statue was unveiled at DeVos Place’s Grand Gallery, the ninth in the Community Legends of Grand Rapids series.

William Alden Smith was a U.S. Representative and U.S. Senator from the state of Michigan. He moved to Grand Rapids in 1872 from Dowagiac, Michigan. Smith was also a 1916 Republican presidential candidate.

As a senator, he was known for chairing a committee on the sinking of the Titanic.

The next sculpture in the series will feature former First Lady Betty Bloomer Ford, which will be unveiled in July 2018.

