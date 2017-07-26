Boy hit, killed by car while returning from field trip

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A 7-year-old boy was hit and killed while walking back from a summer camp field trip, according to officials with Portage Public Schools.

Michelle Karpinski with Portage Public Schools said the boy was coming back from a field trip for an enrichment program about insects when he was hit by a car.

Police said the incident happened just before 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 6500 block of S.12th Street, near 12th Street Elementary School south of W. Milham Avenue. First responders tried to help the child, but he died at the hospital several hours later.

Wednesday, a makeshift memorial began forming at the site of the crash. Flowers were piled up along the roadside.

Officers are withholding the boy’s name, but say he was from Texas Township.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

