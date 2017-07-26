Crews start demolition of vacant Heritage Hill buildling

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews began the demolition of a longstanding building on College Avenue in the Heritage Hill neighborhood Wednesday.

Grand Rapids-based Orion Construction will be demolishing the former Social Security Office and turning it into an 86-unit apartment building.

The building, located at 50 College Ave. near Fulton Street, has been vacant since 2011.

Demolition of the building will be slow to prevent dust and debris from disturbing the surrounding residents.

There are two historic carriage homes on the property, which will stay in place for now.

Construction on the apartments will begin at the end of August.

